San Francisco archbishop performs exorcism after church vandalized

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone performed a rite of exorcism at St. Raphael Church, where a statue of St. Junipero Serra had been pulled down. The archbishop also said exorcism prayers outside a nearby Planned Parenthood clinic.

