Irish archbishop raps protests over mask use

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has criticized those who protest restrictive government regulations, suggesting that the protesters are denying the dangers of the Covid virus. Addressing the fact that public celebrations of Mass have been suspended in Ireland, the archbishop reasoned: “We can rightly lament the loss of our ability to celebrate in our Cathedrals but we must also remember that the Lord has placed us in the unexpected new Cathedral of the harshness of human suffering. That is where we are called to be and to minister, and these new cathedrals will be strikingly more authentic and remarkably less clerical and institutional.”

