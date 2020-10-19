Catholic World News

Chile: churches torched during protests over new constitution

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic churches in Chile were torched during violent demonstrations this weekend. The demonstrations were touched off by a debate over a new national constitution; the reasons for using churches as targets were not clear.

