New Vatican coin revives Pachamama debate

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a new €10-euro coin bearing an image of a woman carrying the earth in her womb. The coin, released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, has revived discussion of the “Pachamama” image that was venerated during the Amazon Synod.

