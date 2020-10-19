Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop decries police brutality

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Some Nigerian police “have been involved in various acts of brutality and extortion against innocent citizens of this great country,” said Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins of Lagos, the nation’s largest city. “Such heinous crimes must not be condoned or allowed to continue.

