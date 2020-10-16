Catholic World News

Author Thomas Howard dead at 85

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Thomas Howard, the noted author and convert to Catholicism, died on October 15 at the age of 85. An acclaimed Evangelical scholar who was friendly with C. S. Lewis and J. J. Packer, Howard resigned his position teaching literature at Gordon College when he entered the Catholic Church. He is the author of many books, including Evangelical Is Not Enough, Chance or the Dance, and On Being Catholic.

