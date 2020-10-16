Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops support peaceful protests

October 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Venezuela on October 15 issued a statement of support for “peaceful, civic, and social protests which today have spread across the entire nation.” The Maduro government has called out troops to end the protests. The bishops said: “The National Executive has demonstrated its inability to find solutions to the nation’s serious problems, and its actions tend to make them worse.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!