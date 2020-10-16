Catholic World News

Newspaper investigates past abuse by Toronto’s Basilian priests

October 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on CityNews Toronto

CWN Editor's Note: CityNews Toronto has published “Unrepentant,” a series of stories on “the silent shuffle of perpetrator priests through Catholic schools across Canada and the Americas.” One article focuses on the Southdown Institute, a treatment center for priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

