Leading South Korean prelate calls for unconditional ban on abortion

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: 7% of South Korea’s 51.6 million people are Catholic, 27% are Protestant, 25% are Buddhist, and 11% are Confucian, while 14% belong to new religious movements. The government recently announced it would permit abortion before the 14th week of the unborn child’s life, after the nation’s high court declared a 1953 law against abortion unconstitutional.

