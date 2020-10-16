Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for unified international commitment to protect our common home

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, called for mitigation, adaptation, and disaster risk reduction to address climate change, natural disasters, and environmental degradation. “Protecting our common home for present and future generations is one of the most urgent demands of our time,” he said in a statement for a recent UN discussion.

