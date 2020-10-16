Catholic World News

‘People want to know the truth’ about archbishops’ deaths, Congo prelate says

October 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Calling for an investigation by human rights activists into deaths that have taken place in his region (map), Archbishop François-Xavier Maroy Rusengo of Bukavu said that his predecessor, Archbishop Emmanuel Kataliko (1932-2000), died “in circumstances that have not yet been clarified”: the prelate had been arrested and exiled before dying in Rome. Another predecessor, the Servant of God Christophe Munzihirwa Mwene Ngabo, SJ (1926-1996), was murdered by invading Rwandan soldiers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!