‘Time is running out’ for Syria, cardinal warns

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On October 15, Cardinal Mario Zenari, apostolic nuncio to Syria, met with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See. “Syria seems to have disappeared from the ‘media radar,’” according to the Holy See Press Office’s summary of the nuncio’s words. “But the humanitarian catastrophe persists, and following the rockets, now the ‘bomb of poverty,’ which has hit 80% of the population, is the greatest cause for concern ... 11 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance.”

