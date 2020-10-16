Catholic World News

As abuse report looms, new nuncio in Great Britain meets with Pope

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “On 10 November, the UK’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse will publish its final and overarching report into the Catholic Church,” the report notes. Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti’s predecessor, Archbishop Edward Adams, “was criticized for not giving evidence to the inquiry but as a Holy See ambassador, he had diplomatic immunity and could not be compelled to give evidence.”

