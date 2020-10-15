Catholic World News

Illinois bishops back clean energy legislation

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In their statement (Increasing Renewable and Clean Energy in Illinois), the bishops wrote, “We note that any efforts to increase clean energy and rein in climate change should hold fast to the litmus test for any new policy: Does it respect the life and dignity of the human person and consider the impact on marginalized populations, such as the poor and vulnerable?”

