Council of Cardinals hones draft of apostolic constitution

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During discussions conducted online this week, the Council of Cardinals discussed a draft of the apostolic constitution that will restructure the Roman Curia. A Vatican announcement indicated that the meeting focused on “how to support the implementation of the new constitution, once it has been promulgated.” The Council of Cardinals will meet again in December, again conducting discussions remotely.

