Pope keeps his distance at audience as Covid concerns increase

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis kept at a distance from those who attended his weekly public audience on October 13, explaining that fresh concerns about the spread of the coronavirus had prompted new protocols. The Pontiff said that he would prefer to greet people personally, “but with the new regulations, it is better if we keep a distance.”

