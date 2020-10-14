Catholic World News

Sri Lanka Catholic bishops oppose proposed constitutional amendment

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The amendment would consolidate presidential powers. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 22.8 million (map), and the country is 68% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 9% Muslim, and 9% Christian.

