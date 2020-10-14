Catholic World News

Papal praise for children’s Rosary initiative

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Next Sunday, 18 October, the Aid to the Church in Need Foundation promotes the One Million Children Praying the Rosary campaign for unity and peace,” Pope Francis said. “I encourage this beautiful event that involves children throughout the world, who will pray especially for critical situations caused by the pandemic.”

