Catholic World News
German archdiocese prepares beatification cause of anti-Nazi White Rose member
October 14, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: White Rose, a German anti-Nazi group, was formed in Munich in 1942.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!