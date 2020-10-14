Catholic World News

Blasphemy convictions spark Nigerian debate over sharia law

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A 22-year-old has been sentenced to death, and a 13-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, in Nigeria (map). The nation of 209 million, the most populous in Africa, is 46% Muslim, 46% Christian (36% Protestant, 10% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

