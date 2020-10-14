Catholic World News

Guatemala’s bishops welcome end of Covid state of emergency

October 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal de Guatemala (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: In their message (English-language summary), the bishops also discussed the nation’s “institutional crisis,” the importance of respect for the right to life from conception to natural death, and fraternal solidarity toward migrants.

