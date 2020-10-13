Catholic World News

DC restrictions on churches violate religious freedom, court rules

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Washington, DC, has ruled that the city’s restrictions on religious gatherings “substantially burden the church’s exercise of religion,” and that the city has not shown adequate cause to justify the measures. The court upheld a challenge brought by Capitol Hill Baptist Church.

