Cardinal Parolin no longer on board of Vatican bank

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin is no longer a member of the board of the Institute for Religious Works—popularly known as the Vatican bank. The Vatican announcement marks the first time a Secretary of State has not sat on the board. Cardinal Parolin has come under scrutiny for approving transfers made by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who now faces criminal charges.

