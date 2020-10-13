Catholic World News

Judge allows suit against New Mexico archdiocese for transferring property to parishes

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankrupcty-court judge has allowed sex-abuse victims to proceed with a lawsuit against the Santa Fe archdiocese, charging that the archdiocese transferred about $150 million in assets to parishes. The victims argue that those assets should be included in the amount available for lawsuit settlements. In allowing the suit to proceed, the court did not predict its outcome.

