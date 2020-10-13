Catholic World News

4 Vatican Swiss Guards test positive for Covid

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Vatican last week instituted prevention measures stipulating that everyone had to wear masks, even outdoors, and practice social distancing,” according to the report. “But some have noted that Pope Francis does not wear a mask at his general audiences and sometimes comes in relatively close contact with visitors, who are wearing masks. Some of his closest aides also have not been wearing masks at the audiences.”

