India’s bishops call for immediate release of arrested priest

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Stan Swamy, SJ, 83, has been arrested in Jharkand (map) on charges of Maoist terrorism. “Fr. Stan has for decades been working to protect the rights of the Adivasis, especially their land rights,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India said in a statement. “This could have worked against the interests of certain people.”

