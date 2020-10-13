Catholic World News

In Egypt, Coptic Orthodox priest’s candidacy sparks debate

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A parish priest in El Matareya, in the greater Cairo region, has announced his candidacy for parliament. “In the Coptic Orthodox Church, only monks are obliged to avoid any direct personal involvement in the field of politics,” the Fides news agency explains.

