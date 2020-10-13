Catholic World News

Nicaraguan Catholic leaders decry government’s repressive plans

October 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The government views the Church as an enemy, but the Church is on the side of the people,” said Msgr. Carlos Aviles, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Managua. “We tell the truth and this angers the government.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!