In TED talk, Pope demands action on climate change
October 12, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of a “moral imperative” for immediate action to save the planet, saying that “we cannot continue to squeeze it like an orange,” in a TED talk on October 10. In his talk—delivered as part of a conference on climate change—the Pontiff called for a shift away from fossil fuels, shareholder activism to convince large corporations to shift policies, and moves to ease economic inequalities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Oct. 12, 2020 3:07 PM ET USA
He again refers to "Mother Earth", a pagan term no pope should repeat, repeat, repeat... He says to imagine new solutions. This has been done in the environmental realm for more than 5 decades and continues. Humanity today cannot survive without hydrocarbon-based products. How to reduce the impact of hydrocarbons on the earth environment? Solutions under development: carbon capture, planetary exploration (resources), restore rainforests, manage forests and cultivate soils better, and many more.