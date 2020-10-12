Catholic World News

In TED talk, Pope demands action on climate change

October 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on TED.com

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of a “moral imperative” for immediate action to save the planet, saying that “we cannot continue to squeeze it like an orange,” in a TED talk on October 10. In his talk—delivered as part of a conference on climate change—the Pontiff called for a shift away from fossil fuels, shareholder activism to convince large corporations to shift policies, and moves to ease economic inequalities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.