Catholic World News

Court upholds NY governor’s limits on churches; Brooklyn bishop says fight isn’t over

October 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Brooklyn, joined by Orthodox Jewish organizations, had sued Gov. Cuomo over new capacity rules for area houses of worship.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!