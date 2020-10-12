Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of wildfires in North, South America

October 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I would like to express my closeness to the populations impacted by the fires that are devastating so many regions of the planet, as well as to the volunteers and firefighters who risk their lives to extinguish the blazes,” Pope Francis said on October 11. “I am thinking of the West Coast of the United States, particularly California, and I am also thinking of the central regions of South America, to the Panatal zone of Paraguay, to the banks of the Paraná River in Argentina. Many fires are caused by persistent drought, but there are also those caused by man. May the Lord sustain those who are suffering the consequences of these catastrophes and make us careful to preserve creation.”

