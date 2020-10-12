Catholic World News

Pope Francis invites people of our time to rediscover Dante’s Divine Comedy

October 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is therefore to be hoped that the celebrations for the seventh centenary of the death of the supreme Poet may inspire us to revisit his Comedy, so that, made aware of our condition as exiles, we may allow ourselves to be provoked to undertake that path of conversion from disorder to wisdom, from sin to holiness, from misery to happiness, from the terrifying contemplation of hell to the beatifying contemplation of paradise,” Pope Francis told a delegation from the Archdiocese of Ravenna-Cervia on October 9.

