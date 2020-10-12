Catholic World News

Mexican president asks Pope Francis for conquest apology

October 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church, the Spanish monarchy and the Mexican government should make a public apology for the offensive atrocities that indigenous people suffered,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a letter to Pope Francis. Mexico’s first lady delivered the letter to the Pope during an October 10 audience; the letter addressed a number of other topics as well (Spanish-language coverage).

