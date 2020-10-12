Catholic World News

Bishop: Francis expressed ‘dramatic concern’ over Germany’s ‘synodal path’

October 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Heinz-Josef Algermissen, the retired bishop of Fulda, spoke with the Pope on October 7. The prelate said that the Pope is concerned that the bishops are too focused on “political questions,” such as women’s ordination and priestly celibacy, rather than on evangelization.

