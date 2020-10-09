Catholic World News

Impeded by pandemic crisis, dreams and goals of Amazon synod endure

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new paths for the Church and for an integral ecology” was the theme of the 3-week Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region (2019). The synod resulted in the Pope’s February apostolic exhortation, Querida Amazonia.

