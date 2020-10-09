Catholic World News

Some theologians question CDF’s request that dissident Irish priest affirm Catholic teaching

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Ladaria, SJ, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has said that Father Tony Flannery may return to ministry if he affirms Catholic teaching on sexuality and women’s ordination. He has refused to do so.

