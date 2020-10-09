Catholic World News

Pope encourages pontifical council’s women’s group in its reflections

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For the first time, a Dicastery has involved a group of women by making them protagonists in developing cultural projects and approaches, and not simply to deal with women’s issues,” Pope Francis wrote in a message to the Women’s Consultation Group of the Pontifical Council for Culture. The group met on October 7 (Italian-language link) to discuss the Pope’s 2013 apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel).

