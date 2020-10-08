Catholic World News

Anglican Church failed to protect children from sexual abuse, landmark report finds

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “From the 1940s to 2018, 390 people who were clergy or in positions of trust associated with the Church [of England] have been convicted of sexual offences against children,” according to a report released by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. “Many of these cases demonstrate the Church of England’s failure to take the abuse seriously, creating a culture where abusers were able to hide. Alleged perpetrators were given more support than victims, who often faced barriers to reporting they simply couldn’t overcome.”

