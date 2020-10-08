Catholic World News

Scotland’s bishops: ‘Our church doors need to be open’

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Four months after Scotland’s churches began to reopen, Covid cases are on the rise. The vice president of the bishops’ conference urged continued vigilance on infection control measures so that churches can remain open. He added, “Among the many terrible effects of this pandemic is a surge in cases of depression, hopelessness and suicide ... It is in times of greatest peril that we need the spiritual comfort of public worship most.”

