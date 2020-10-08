Catholic World News

In interview, Pope reflects on pandemic

October 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “There are so many saints next door,” the Pope said in the interview with the Spanish edition of Il Mio Papa. They “did not want to ‘escape’ but faced problems and sought practical solutions to them. God understands that language. And He makes it His own.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!