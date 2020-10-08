Catholic World News

Archbishop Gregory calls for police reform

October 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on WTOP-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “Until we can get to the point where a young black kid, a young black man, can feel safe when he’s encountering a police officer, we’ve got to talk,” said Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!