‘Outrageous’: Brooklyn bishop criticizes Gov. Cuomo for new worship limits in hot spot zones

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is outrageous that after incurring great expense to implement all the safety protocols, our parishes are being forced to reduce capacity to a maximum of 10 people in the red zone and 25 people in the orange zone,” said Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio. “Catholic churches in Brooklyn and Queens have not had any COVID outbreaks or significant cases since re-opening on July 5th to 25% capacity ... The religious freedom of our parishioners is being unjustly attacked.”

