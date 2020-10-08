Catholic World News

El Paso’s bishop under quarantine after positive Covid tests

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am now joining the thousands of other El Pasoans under quarantine and working remotely from home,” Bishop Mark Seitz said.

