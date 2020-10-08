Catholic World News

‘The Lord is suffering with me,’ Catholic Hong Kong activist says

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “If you believe in the Lord, if you believe that all suffering has a reason, and the Lord is suffering with me,” said Jimmy Lai, “I’m at peace with it.”

