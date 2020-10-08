Catholic World News

St. Louis archbishop: Abortion is the ‘preeminent moral issue,’ but not the only moral issue voters should weigh

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “If you don’t hold that abortion is the pre-eminent moral issue of our time, and if you don’t struggle to justify voting for a candidate whose record or policy would favor or even expand abortion, then you probably aren’t forming a Catholic conscience in preparation to vote,” Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski wrote. “If you think that other serious issues like race, immigration and the environment can be dismissed or ignored, and if you don’t struggle to justify voting for a candidate whose record or policy would be contrary to Catholic teaching on these matters, then you probably aren’t forming a Catholic conscience in preparation to vote.”

