Brazil’s president vetoes controversial tax forgiveness for churches

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Supported by a bloc of evangelical legislators, the measure would forgive unpaid taxes on for-profit church ventures. The nation’s bishops have not commented on the legislation.

