Pope resumes Wednesday general audiences on prayer

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In August and September, Pope Francis devoted his Wednesday general audiences to the theme of healing the world. On October 7, he reflected on Elijah’s prayer (video) as he resumed his weekly catechesis on prayer, begun on May 6.

