Catholic school parents, students protest NY governor’s decision to shut down schools

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the closing of all public and private schools in certain zip codes; there had been only one case of Covid at the four Catholic schools. The Diocese of Brooklyn had urged the governor to reconsider the decision.

