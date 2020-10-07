Catholic World News

Klausener remembered as 1st Catholic victim of Nazi regime

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Erich Klausener (1885-1934), the leader of Catholic Action, was killed during the Night of the Long Knives.

