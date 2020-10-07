Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Stella Maris apostolate

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “On 4 October one hundred years ago, the Stella Maris work was founded in Scotland to support the people of the sea,” Pope Francis said of the recently renamed Apostleship of the Sea. “On this important anniversary I encourage chaplains and volunteers to joyfully witness the presence of the Church in ports, and among seafarers, fishermen, and their families.”

